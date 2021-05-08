Zacks: Analysts Expect UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) to announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. Class will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Get UWM Holdings Co. Class alerts:

Several research firms have commented on UWMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of UWMC stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,524,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,216,271. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth about $90,000.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM Holdings Co. Class (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.