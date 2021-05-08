Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Aegis assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 111,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,592. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.74 million, a PE ratio of -78.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

