Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $891.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to post sales of $891.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $887.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $895.90 million. Plexus reported sales of $857.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLXS. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $367,791.54. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,417 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,294,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,206,000 after purchasing an additional 168,648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,349 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLXS traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.16. 100,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average is $82.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. Plexus has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $96.27.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

