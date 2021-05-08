Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $891.65 Million

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to post sales of $891.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $887.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $895.90 million. Plexus reported sales of $857.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLXS. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $367,791.54. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,417 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,294,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,206,000 after purchasing an additional 168,648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,349 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLXS traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.16. 100,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average is $82.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. Plexus has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $96.27.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit