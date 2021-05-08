Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. South Jersey Industries reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

SJI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SJI opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

