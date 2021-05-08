Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will announce sales of $134.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.72 million. Stratasys posted sales of $117.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $558.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.25 million to $564.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $610.30 million, with estimates ranging from $567.79 million to $633.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $20.05. 1,361,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,835. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39,998 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 6,179.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 70,317 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 71.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,361,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,955,000 after buying an additional 208,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

