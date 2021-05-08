Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.25). Alteryx reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Alteryx’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on AYX. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $607,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,221 shares of company stock worth $8,028,152. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Alteryx by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Alteryx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.96. The stock had a trading volume of 900,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.74, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $74.72 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.68.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit