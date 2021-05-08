Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.25). Alteryx reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Alteryx’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on AYX. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $607,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,221 shares of company stock worth $8,028,152. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Alteryx by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Alteryx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.96. The stock had a trading volume of 900,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.74, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $74.72 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.68.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

