Zacks: Brokerages Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 billion and the lowest is $3.55 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 151.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $15.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.95 billion to $15.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.55 billion to $16.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 870,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.80. 2,328,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,454. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

