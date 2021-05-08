Zacks: Brokerages Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 billion and the lowest is $3.55 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 151.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $15.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.95 billion to $15.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.55 billion to $16.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 870,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.80. 2,328,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,454. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit