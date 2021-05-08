Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Analysts predict that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

MBOT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 97,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,457. Microbot Medical has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBOT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microbot Medical (MBOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit