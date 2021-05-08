Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

MBOT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 97,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,457. Microbot Medical has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBOT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

