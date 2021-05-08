Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to post $158.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.70 million. Nautilus reported sales of $93.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $579.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.00 million to $621.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $724.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLS opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.72.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

