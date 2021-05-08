Zacks: Brokerages Expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.27 Million

Analysts expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to announce $166.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.54 million and the lowest is $161.00 million. NV5 Global posted sales of $165.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year sales of $693.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $692.00 million to $694.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $736.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NV5 Global.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $85.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.25. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NV5 Global (NVEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.