Zacks: Brokerages Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%.

OGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperformer” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

NASDAQ OGI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,099,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,071,021. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $820.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OrganiGram by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.