Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

BHR has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

BHR opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $278.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.05.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $572,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

