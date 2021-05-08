Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Switch (NYSE:SWCH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.28.

Switch stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Switch by 44.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,476,000 after buying an additional 2,260,160 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Switch by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,260,000 after buying an additional 1,506,589 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Switch by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,772,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,128,000 after buying an additional 269,980 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Switch by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,034,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,048,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Switch by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,254,000 after buying an additional 1,000,751 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

