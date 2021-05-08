Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) to Sell

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of -0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. Equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $503,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,216. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

