Zacks Investment Research Lowers Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Communications Systems manufactures and markets connectors and wiring devices for voice, data and video communications under the Suttle brand name in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures a line of high performance fiber-optic connectors, interconnect devices and fiber cable assemblies for the telecommunications, computer and electronics markets. The company has several manufacturing plants in the United States and abroad. “

Separately, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Communications Systems from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Communications Systems stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.09. Communications Systems has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). Communications Systems had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Analysts forecast that Communications Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 127,135 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Communications Systems during the first quarter worth about $162,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides connectivity infrastructure products and services for deployments of broadband networks worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronics & Software and Services & Support. The Electronics & Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

