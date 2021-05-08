Zacks Investment Research Lowers Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Get Edap Tms alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EDAP. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.11 million, a P/E ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.