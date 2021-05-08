Zacks Investment Research Lowers Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

LQDA opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market cap of $137.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.05.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 198,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 111,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,499.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 129,557 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at $2,807,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Liquidia by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

