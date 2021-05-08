Zacks Investment Research Lowers Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAIN. Raymond James raised Main Street Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

