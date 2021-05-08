Zacks Investment Research Lowers Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

PRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.29.

Shares of PRI opened at $163.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

