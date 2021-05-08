Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

Get Sapiens International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.