Zacks Investment Research Lowers Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) to Hold

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TGB. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

Shares of TGB opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $676.65 million, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.39.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

