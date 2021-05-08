Zacks Investment Research Lowers WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WSC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 183.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $12,078,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,378,000 after buying an additional 225,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after buying an additional 466,530 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

