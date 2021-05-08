Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Get Organogenesis alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of ORGO stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 685,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.95. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.50 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.30 million.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $955,335.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,762,304.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $1,461,646.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,577,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,183 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,902,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,611,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,447,000. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Organogenesis (ORGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.