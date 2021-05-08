Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

OTCMKTS:ZLDSF opened at $109.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.34. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

