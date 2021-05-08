Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
OTCMKTS:ZLDSF opened at $109.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.34. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.
Zalando Company Profile
