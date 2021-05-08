Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Zalando from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of Zalando stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124. Zalando has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 239.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. Equities analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

