ZClassic Price Down 27.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. ZClassic has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $28,187.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $311.82 or 0.00531591 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.15 or 0.00221882 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.00243735 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011153 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004687 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,190,792 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.