Zebi Token Price Reaches $0.0066 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and $25,306.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00067419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00253196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 477.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.73 or 0.01135377 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00031134 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.85 or 0.00750073 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 39,742.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,006,781,703 coins and its circulating supply is 749,762,569 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars.

