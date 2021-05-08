Zeit Capital LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Zeit Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,703,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,046 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,233,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,247,000 after acquiring an additional 732,456 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,793,000. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,480,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,262,000 after acquiring an additional 568,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.27 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $52.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.