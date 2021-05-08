ZENZO Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZENZO has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.59 million and $4,922.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00068096 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00065258 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.52 or 0.00315799 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00048140 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004342 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

