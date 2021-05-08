ZeroSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.40 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $55.40 million and $6.02 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00002437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00082447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00022477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00062697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.69 or 0.00793392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00104006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,620.81 or 0.09617496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00044206 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.