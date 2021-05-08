Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 114,276 Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 114,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,842,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,033,000 after buying an additional 2,414,401 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,987,000 after buying an additional 659,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,446,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,606,000 after buying an additional 266,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 121.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 285,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,087,000 after buying an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -121.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.55. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $59,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,142.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $294,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,687,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,365 shares of company stock worth $3,324,383 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.