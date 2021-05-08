Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,448 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after acquiring an additional 788,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,081,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mondelez International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $62.44.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

