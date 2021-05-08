Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,861 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Omnicell worth $12,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $141.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $146.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 162.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

