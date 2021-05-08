Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $200.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.36.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,713,000 after acquiring an additional 670,068 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,769,000 after acquiring an additional 388,568 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,665,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,365,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

