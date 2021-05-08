ZKSwap Price Reaches $2.28 on Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00003861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $450.50 million and $46.32 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00066949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.68 or 0.00253283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 417.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $681.28 or 0.01152873 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00030699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.50 or 0.00743722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,009.53 or 0.99856799 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

