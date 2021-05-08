Zloadr Achieves Market Capitalization of $144,391.61 (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last seven days, Zloadr has traded 110.7% higher against the dollar. Zloadr has a total market cap of $144,391.61 and $8,226.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zloadr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zloadr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00081951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00063506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $461.71 or 0.00787119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00104124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,539.94 or 0.09444474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Zloadr Profile

Zloadr (ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zloadr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zloadr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.