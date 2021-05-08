Zynecoin Price Hits $0.80 on Exchanges (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, Zynecoin has traded up 60% against the U.S. dollar. Zynecoin has a total market cap of $17.65 million and approximately $114,794.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zynecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001348 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00081792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00021683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00062782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.82 or 0.00785802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00103537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,600.00 or 0.09467015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00043824 BTC.

About Zynecoin

Zynecoin (CRYPTO:ZYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zynecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

