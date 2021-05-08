Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.17% from the stock’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZYNE. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $185.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $9.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 610,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
