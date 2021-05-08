Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.17% from the stock’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZYNE. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $185.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 610,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.