$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.02). Edap Tms posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

EDAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 297,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,478. The company has a market capitalization of $195.11 million, a PE ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Edap Tms by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

