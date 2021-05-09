-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.03). Franklin Covey reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 50,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.46 million, a PE ratio of -44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.