$0.18 EPS Expected for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Extreme Networks reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.42. 991,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $221,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,193.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,750. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

