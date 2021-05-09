$0.18 EPS Expected for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) This Quarter

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Extreme Networks reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.42. 991,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $221,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,193.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,750. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit