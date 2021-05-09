-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. 780,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,732. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.

In related news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 240,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $751,947.30. Insiders have sold a total of 742,199 shares of company stock worth $1,838,485 in the last three months. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

