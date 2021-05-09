-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.19). NeoPhotonics reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

NPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. 691,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.32 million, a PE ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.14.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $131,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $223,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,213 shares of company stock worth $1,361,532. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

