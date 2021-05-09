$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.90. 197,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,639. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $744,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.