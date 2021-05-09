$0.32 EPS Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Lumber Liquidators reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of LL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,107. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 4.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 8.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

