$0.32 EPS Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Lumber Liquidators reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of LL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,107. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 4.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 8.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit