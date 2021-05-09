-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.34). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01).

CRVS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

CRVS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.91. 133,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,882. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.81. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.