-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.34). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01).

CRVS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

CRVS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.91. 133,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,882. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.81. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit