$0.37 EPS Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Boston Scientific posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 362.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

BSX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.13. 6,089,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,354,038. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,320 shares of company stock worth $4,030,187. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

