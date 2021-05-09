$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. BrightView also reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BrightView.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.70 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

BV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE BV traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.73. 521,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,464. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 1.42. BrightView has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in BrightView in the 4th quarter worth about $14,661,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView in the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BrightView by 2,526.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 556,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 535,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BrightView by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 458,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BrightView by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 420,981 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightView (BV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.