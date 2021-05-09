-$0.73 EPS Expected for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to report earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Immunic reported earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($2.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($2.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92).

IMUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Immunic by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 79,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 35,021 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Immunic by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 17,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

IMUX traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,157. The stock has a market cap of $282.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.21. Immunic has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

