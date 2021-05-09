-$0.73 EPS Expected for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to report earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Immunic reported earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($2.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($2.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92).

IMUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Immunic by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 79,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 35,021 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Immunic by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 17,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

IMUX traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,157. The stock has a market cap of $282.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.21. Immunic has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit