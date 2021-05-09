-$0.73 EPS Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to announce ($0.73) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.95). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.69) to ($1.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SQZ Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of SQZ traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,899. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQZ. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 97,279.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after buying an additional 2,517,598 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $72,854,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $46,551,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $6,099,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,347,000.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

